‘We were both really tired’: Witney admits she was ‘very content’ with Guillermo’s exit

Witney Carson has spoken out on her and Guillermo’s elimination this week from DWTS, admitting that she actually feels “very content” with the result as the two of them were “both really tired.”

Speaking to E! News, Witney shared: “Both Guillermo and I were very content with the results. We were both really tired and we were like, ‘Maybe this is the God and the universe telling us you need to take a break now.’ So, we were okay with it.”

After their elimination, Witney and Guillermo appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! where they watched a montage of their time on DWTS, with her describing the moment as “bittersweet.” She shared: “It was very bittersweet. This man brought so much joy to so many people every week. So, he will be very missed. I will miss him a lot, for sure.”

And especially as she competed throughout her pregnancy, Witney explained that she’s “so proud of herself” but that it wasn’t as easy as it may have appeared on DWTS. She reflected: It was scary every single week to have your body change and get bigger. Even though it is a blessing, I don’t think we talk about what’s happening with our bodies and it was happening on live television.”

Speaking to Extra after their elimination, Guillermo also joked that he was excited to be able to rest, sharing: “To be honest, everything hurts. My legs, my back, my neck, everything. Everything hurts. I’m gonna go home and celebrate. I’m gonna go and make me a margarita.”

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.