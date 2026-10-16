Everything RHONY’s Jessel Taank and Pavit Randhawa have said about rumours on his sexuality

Out of nowhere, rumours that Jessel Taank’s husband, Pavit Randhawa, is gay, began to circulate. Now, they’ve both made their own individual responses to the speculation, after a make-up artist claimed Erin Lichy said she had evidence Pavit was gay and had cheated.

Jessel wrote: “Appreciate the commentary but to be clear – I did think the rumour is ridiculous and treated it as such,” while Pavit actually made a hilarious video at his gym with the caption: “I do love to break a sweat at Equinox but not in that way 😉 #fakenews.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pavit Randhawa (@thewiiingman)

In the video, a man asked him, “You want to meet me in the steam room later?” Pavit responded playfully, “Maybe later.” He later remarked, “The best part about a workout is the steam room afterwards.” He then walked into the steam room, saying, “Coming in!”

Real Housewives star Carole Radziwill also weighed in on Pavit’s video in comments that have since been deleted. Responding, she wrote, “Go Pavit! This is hilarious. I actually love how Jessel jokes about it now… You’ll see, that was her initial reaction.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessel Taank (@jesseltaank)

Sai de Silva accused Erin of spreading “despicable” rumors about Jessel’s husband. While speaking with Jessel, Sai called her makeup artist to verify the allegations. The makeup artist confirmed hearing Erin allegedly claim she had evidence that Pavit was gay.

The artist also claimed Erin had proof Pavit had cheated with other men at his gym. However, Erin denied making any comments about Jessel’s husband. Jessel recently said on the Feedback With Ira podcast: “I feel like Erin is not curious, she doesn’t ask questions.”

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.