Where Love Is Blind’s Stew and Jax stand now, after she quit the experiment

Jax walked out of Love Is Blind season 11 moments after first meeting her fiancé, Stew Stewart, for the first time. She’s recently spoken out about what happened after she left and where they stand now. Here’s everything you need to know.

Both still follow each other on Instagram, and Jax has liked Stew’s most recent posts. It’s a small gesture, and maybe we’re just reading into signs. But it stands out given that she’s asked producers not to give Stew a chance to speak with her as she left.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scott “Stew” (@scooterstew)

She also commented on his Instagram post from October 2025, saying: “Not bad.” So clearly they must’ve made up.

Jax has since explained herself. She stressed that she didn’t ghost Stew because of his looks, despite knocking him down a peg by comparing him to Mitt Romney instead of a Kennedy. It was because the moment overwhelmed her and sent her into “flight mode.”

She also told Tudum that their pod romance felt practical and logistical rather than romantic.

Jax has since spoken out in an interview with Glamour, saying: “I do think I handled it immaturely in a way.

Despite not giving Stew a way to contact her, she recently revealed that he was the first person she reached out to. “When I got my phone back, the first person I reached out to was him,” she said.

“I had gotten his number through one of the other cast members through Instagram that I knew he was friends with in the pods,” Jax revealed. “Now that I had some time to think about things and get back to real life and organise my thoughts, I could talk to him like a normal person.”

Jax didn’t reveal much about their conversation, but said that “it was friendly and fun.”

She also has some serious regrets about how she handled the reveal that made her immediately ghost Stew. “Now when I sit and watch it, I’m like, Jax, you should have like taken a breath and thought about this instead of just going into flight mode.”

“When I got out of there, I was incredibly overwhelmed, and I was like, I gotta go, I gotta go. I genuinely regret that,” she opened up. “He deserves better.”

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