‘It was way too much for me’: Why Jax ghosted Stew on Love Is Blind season 11

'It was way too much for me'

Jacqueline “Jax” Guelli spent over a week in the Love Is Blind pods getting to know Scott “Stew” Stewart and ended up ghosting him after their face-to-face reveal. It was a decision that shook up the entire season, so here’s everything that Jax has said about her decision to ghost Stew on Love Is Blind season 11.

Once the doors at the reveal opened, Jax told Netflix, “He just seemed really cocky in a way, and I was like, ‘OK, this is not what I was expecting.'”

“He was like, ‘So what do you think about me?’ It felt very douchey,” she revealed. “The walls did not come down for me. I was like, ‘This is not romantic at all.'”

So Jax is even more shallow than Stew?? Thats a first for him. Watch his ego not comprehend that someone dumped him (to not even talk is low, did she keep his ring??) #loveisblindusa #loveisblindboston https://t.co/CExP9tzqdb — Epc (@EefyPC_) October 15, 2026

After having an awkward post-pod reveal, Jax spoke to the production team and decided to leave the experiment. She said that she “went completely [into] flight mode, and I was like ‘I gotta get out of here. This is not right.'”

Jax did clarify that she didn’t ghost Stew because of his physical appearance or personality. She says it was “the moment” and that “it was way too much for me.”

So instead of feeling things out at the couples trip in Mexico, she decided to just up and leave Love Is Blind. And the worst part is that she didn’t even tell Stew. Yikes.

Looking back, Jax does regret that. “I wish I had handled it better,” she confessed. “He deserved a conversation, and it deserved to end differently, because he’s a gentleman and I should have handled it like a lady, but I didn’t.”

At the end of episode five, we see them reunite in Boston to finally clear the air. Unfortunately, viewers will have to wait until next week to find out where they left things and if it all came crashing down.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook .