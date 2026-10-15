All the Love Is Blind season 11 couples who made it out of the pods

30 Boston singles went into the Love Is Blind pods, but only five couples made it out. In case you’re too impatient to watch the first five episodes, here are all the Love Is Blind season 11 couples who are still together after the pods.

Sarah and John

Sarah and John first bond over their shared interest in Harry Potter but things took a turn for the worst when she overhears him saying he had initially ranked her in his bottom two.

He makes some pretty bold statements about the COVID-19 vaccine and abortion, and it doesn’t push her away despite her being a healthcare professional.

Wilnie and Wilson

Wilnie is a 33 year old mental health counsellor and Wilson is a 35 year old senior compliance manager. She initially feels “electricity” when chatting to him in the pods and eventually gives him her mother’s wedding band which he uses to propose to her.

Aneha and Cam

Aneha and Cam have an easy chemistry between them. She laughs at his dad jokes, and they bond over their shared spirituality.

In the pods, they exchange ‘I love yous’, and he eventually gets down on one knee and pops the question. While she’s satisfied with the ring, she admits that Cam isn’t her normal type.

They survived the pods, but will they make it all the way to the altar?

Erika and Blake

Erika and Blake discover that they have some startling similarities in the pods. They both used to live in San Diego. He started a distillery, and she opened a kombucha brewery.

Despite him making a poorly timed joke about his other connection in the pods, she gets some reassurance from Blake and is finally sure of her “big feelings.”

Michaella and Rob

Rob’s first impression of Michaella was that she’s a “dud”, but that doesn’t put her off of him completely. I guess romance isn’t dead after all.

She laughs off his false first impression, and he gifts her a bracelet from Ireland that reminds him of his late father. He tells her that he loves her, and they become the final couple to get engaged in the pods.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook .