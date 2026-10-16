Morrey wanted to ‘throw up’ watching back his masculinity comments on Love Is Blind

He said in the pods that he doesn't like men who wear sandals and pastel sweaters

Morrey has admitted that after watching himself back on Love Is Blind, he wanted to “throw up” regarding his comments about masculinity. So what did he say again?

In episode two, Morrey was chatting to Sarah in the pods and explained that his expresses his love for others through hyper-masculine gender roles. He later shared that he doesn’t like men who shop at Whole Foods, wear sandals and pastel sweaters as he doesn’t think they’d be able to protect anyone if something violent was to happen. He also shared that he’d never get his ears pierced because his dad would “roll over” in his grave and he also refuses to drink coffee because his dad never did.

However, now Morrey has had a chance to rewatch his conversation with Sarah in the Love Is Blind pods, he’s changed his stance.

He shared to Elite Daily: “Watching it back, I wanted to throw up. I was like, ‘Jesus Christ.'” He feels like Sarah changed his views, saying: “I think she opened my eyes a little bit. Not to say I’m a pretend tough guy, but I do have this harder exterior shell, and she was the first person ever to break it down. I had conversations with her I’ve never had with girls before, because you want to put on this masculine bravado, and sometimes it’s OK to let that wall down.”

However, despite some of the backlash Morrey has received about what he said on the show he’s not going to apologise for his comments. He stated: “I really have no regrets about anything I’ve ever done. Even the bad stuff, because it led me to the good stuff.”

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.