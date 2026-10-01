Panthea Parker responds to rumours she and Dorinda Medley were both married to Ralph Lynch

The Real Housewives of London star Panthea Parker has now broken her silence on rumours that claim she was married to Ralph Lynch, who once called The Real Housewives of New York‘s former cast member, Dorinda Medley, his wife, and everyone was so confused.

Panthea is now claiming the whole thing is false. She exclusively told Reality Shrine: “It’s an AI hallucination on Google AI. If you ask Google AI why it has made the error, it will explain.” As per Swooon, shares her eldest son, Amir, with her first husband, Ralph Lynch.

We did exactly what she wanted, and asked Claude why reports state Panthea was married to Ralph, who was definitely married to Dorinda at one point. Claude said: “it appears to trace back to one unsourced claim that then got repeated, and it doesn’t hold up well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Panthea Parker (@thepantheaparker)

“The timeline clashes. Swooon says Amir is 30 years old, so born in 1996. Dorinda and Ralph were married from 1995 to 2005, and Hannah was born during. For both claims to be true, Ralph would’ve had to marry, divorce and have a child with Panthea while married.”

In 2021, Dorinda told The Daily Dish: “Sometimes you’re not in love anymore. Ralph’s very happily married, has been for years. And, we made sure that we brought people into our lives that liked our former mates, you know, liked our former husband or wife.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dorinda Medley (@dorindamedley)

Cloud Magazine states that after Ralph’s divorce from Dorinda, he found love again with Shelly Tretter Lynch, a highly successful luxury real estate agent. Dorinda reportedly lived in London with him for nearly ten years before they divorced, and remain close friends.

On RHOL, Panthea admitted she “got married very young” and was left “without a penny” after her divorce. She moved on with Edmund, and they share three kids: a son named Cameron and daughters Sienna and Cordelia, and has never named her first husband.

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