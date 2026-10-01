Dr Terry Dubrow says he ‘doesn’t regret’ his plastic surgery work on The Swan

Dr Terry Dubrow said that he “doesn’t regret” his time on The Swan as a plastic surgeon, despite cast members saying they endured physical and mental harm from it.

Dr Terry was a guest on the We Need To Talk with Paul C. Brunson podcast last month. The host, Paul, asked Dr Terry: “Do you regret being on the show or do you not?”

And Dr Terry was brutally honest.

“I don’t regret it because, at the time, first of all, when I first got on the show, they didn’t tell us, ‘Hey, there’s going to be a beauty pageant, and we’re going to identify them as ugly ducklings, and we’re going to criticise them as the process goes along… if they’re not trying hard enough,’ Dr Terry revealed.

This comes just one month before The Swan: Behind the Mirror premiered, which follows 12 women who starred on the show. Now the women are speaking out about their scary experiences on The Swan.

Kari Bravata had a health scare as her lungs filled with fluid during a procedure. “I almost died for reality television,” she said.

Cindy Ingle, from season one, said that she felt pressured into procedures. “I didn’t feel like I could say, ‘No, I don’t want that.’ Or, ‘Not so much of that.’ I trusted them and let them do it.”

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Dr Terry admitted that there was “maybe” a little bit of meanness to the show.

“You would never do The Swan today because it sort of is the wrong messaging relative to today’s social and cultural norms,” Dr Terry said.

“To make it more palatable, we added a psychologist, a trainer, and a dentist so that ideally they would have an internal and external transformation,” he revealed.

“And so what made the show very unique is that they all moved into an apartment complex together, undergoing the swan transformation with head-to-toe surgery, training, therapy, and life coaching, but they wouldn’t get to see themselves for three months.”

Dr Terry acknowledged that The Swan is what first thrust him into the limelight and made him a celebrity. “Because I’m not really a celebrity. I’m more of a person who speaks about health, wealth, and beauty,” he explained. “By the way, if anyone ever asks me, ‘Do I like being a celebrity?’ I love it. I’m obsessed with it. It’s the best.”

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