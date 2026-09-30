Real Housewives’ Dorinda Medley and Panthea Parker were allegedly both married to Ralph Lynch

It’s been speculated that RHONY’s Dorinda Medley and RHOL’s Panthea Parker were both married to the same man: Ralph Lynch. While neither of them have confirmed this, reports claim their children are half-siblings, with each of them sharing one kid with him.

Dorinda reportedly lived in London with him for nearly ten years before they divorced. Panthea is also said to have married him when she was very young. Dorinda allegedly has a daughter, Hannah, with Ralph, while Panthea allegedly has an eldest son named Amir with him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Panthea Parker (@thepantheaparker)

During his time in London, Ralph met Dorinda, an entrepreneur who ran her own cashmere business. The two developed a strong connection and married in 1995. They later welcomed a daughter, Hannah Lynch. After 10 years married, they divorced in 2005.

As per Swooon, Panthea has four children. She shares her eldest son, Amir, with her first husband, Ralph Lynch. Amir is 30 years old as of 2026. On RHOL, Panthea admitted she “got married very young” and was left “without a penny” after her divorce from Ralph.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hannah Danger Lynch (@hannahdangerlynch)

She moved on with Edmund, and they share three kids: a son named Cameron and daughters Sienna and Cordelia. Cloud Magazine states that after Ralph’s divorce from Dorinda, he found love again with Shelly Tretter Lynch, a highly successful luxury real estate agent.

In 2021, Dorinda told The Daily Dish: “Sometimes you’re not in love anymore. Ralph’s very happily married, has been for years. And, we made sure that we brought people into our lives that liked our former mates, you know, liked our former husband or wife.”

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