Kayla Simone calls out Wonka’s The Golden Ticket for portraying women negatively through editing

Wonka’s The Golden Ticket cast member Kayla Simone has slammed the show for how it edited women, claiming it portrayed them in a negative light.

Speaking on TikTok following the juicy finale, Kayla explained how much she’d wanted to show that women “can be strong, we can be intelligent, we can still be emotionally vulnerable, and maybe even a little bit of a mess.”

@itskaylasimone Sharing my initial take after watching The Golden Ticket. There was so much depth and nuance to some of the cast and the social dynamics. It would have been nice to see that in the edit. But overall, I’m happy to see it was at least entertaining. More to come 🍫 ♬ original sound – itskaylasimone

However, she claims that her commentary on that topic “did not make the final edit” and that it didn’t just apply to her but “for the cast all around.” She added: “It’s very clear that there was a very narrow storyline that was crafted for each individual person that, for me personally, felt very one-dimensional and reductionist.”

Kayla Simone revealed that there was far more of a social component to the games in Wonka’s The Golden Ticket than viewers might have realised, but that once again none of that aspect of the competition was included on the screen. She revealed: “But none of that really made the edit either, so I feel like it left a lot of holes as to why certain things shook out the way they did.”

Kayla then claimed that “across the board, moments of strength women in the cast were either edited out completely or reduced to a very flat storyline. I was disappointed in the lack of strategy that was shown from the women in our confessionals. Again, this was just kind of missing completely, and when included, made no sense, speaking for myself on that one.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kayla Simone (@itskaylasimone_)



She also explained that she was trying to show a “vulnerable” side to herself, but that it “taken out of context as well, further perpetuating stereotypes that women are one-dimensional, weak, and emotional.”

Kayla admitted that she knows her principles come across as looking “pretty crazy in the final edit.”

She added: “I will speak to specifics later. I’m not gonna say anything right now because I want people to have a chance to actually watch the episodes. They just came out like two days ago. But I will say that the edit allowed for great TV. At the end of the day, it did its job.”

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