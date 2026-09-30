Everything to know about Taylor Hanson following his Dancing With the Stars elimination

Taylor Hanson and his pro partner, Britt Stewart, were just eliminated last night on Dancing With the Stars. He’s a musician and songwriter from the band HANSON, so here’s everything you need to know about Taylor Hanson and his time on Dancing With the Stars.

According to his DWTS bio, he’s a “renowned musician, songwriter, producer, entrepreneur, philanthropist and activist.” When he was nine years old, he formed the band HANSON alongside his brothers Isaac and Zac.

He splits his time between Oklahoma and California with his wife, Natalie Anne Bryant, and their seven children. Natalie homeschools their children in Tulsa, Oklahoma, which is Taylor’s hometown.

“The job of being a dad is to sacrifice everything you want for that kid. I may be in the middle of meeting some famous musician, but, sorry, I’ve got to call my daughter and talk to her about her day,” he shared with People.

Sadly, Taylor and Britt were eliminated last night, during week three of DWTS. The theme of the week was Yacht Rock, and they danced the Foxtrot to What A Fool Believes by the Doobie Brother.

They scored an 18 out of 30 by the judges, which wasn’t even the lowest score of the night. Guillermo Rodriguez and his partner, Witney Carson, scored a 15 out of 30, but apparently had enough votes to pull them through to the next week.

“Meeting Taylor was amazing. I was born in ’89, so I grew up in the ’90s, and that’s when Hanson was number one on the charts,” Britt told The Hollywood Reporter. “I am a millennial so I can appreciate the significance of Taylor Hanson and how awesome it is for him to be on Dancing With the Stars.”

Unfortunately, Taylor’s elimination from DWTS has him packing his bags to head back to Oklahoma. Next week’s theme on DWTS is Mariah Carey Night.

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