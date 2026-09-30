Jan shares lost footage from his DWTS routine with Tatyana while camera panned to audience

Jan has now shared the lost footage we never got to see on Dancing With The Stars. The way his routine with Tatyana was captured has been described as “sabotage” by viewers, as there was an entire section of the dance we missed due to cameramen filming the audience.

In that lost moment, we saw Jan do multiple bends while Tatyana playfully pushed him down. The actual video uploaded to YouTube also didn’t fix that key part of the dance, which only the real audience in person and the judges were able to see for themselves.

Jan has now boldly taken to his Instagram Story to share the lost footage, in which the dance partners travelled across the floor, with their hips together the whole time. People have noticed how brilliant the footwork and body contact is, and are blaming the camera men.

When someone commented on the official DWTS Instagram photos of the dance, they said, “Camera man going straight to DTM,” and Tatyana has simply replied with eye emojis. Overall, a good ten seconds of the routine was totally missed, and for no reason at all!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dancing With The Stars #DWTS (@dancingwiththestars)

Another person gave the camera man backlash and wrote: “Camera moving to the Audience was a CRIME. You owe us a full dance on this feed asap,” while someone else said, “Oh I LOVE her!!!! Go girl. But wtf happened with that camera? 😂😂.”

Luckily, their Yacht Rock quickstep routine not fully being shown didn’t have an impact on them staying in the competition, because Jan and Tatyana were safely through to next week. Thanks to Jan, we now have the footage we were all waiting for. Phew!

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