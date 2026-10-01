Kelly Clarkson repeatedly defended AI on podcast after saying she ‘loves it

Kelly Clarkson appeared on the Las Culturistas podcast, and spent a large quantity of it staunchly defending AI, and safe to say it’s not exactly going down well…

She began by sharing that whilst she’s “so good at not being on my phone” that the one thing that she is addicted to is “my lover, ChatGPT.” Yep, she literally called it my lover.

She shared that she “doesn’t use it like other people use it” before revealing how she does use it and this one is going to cause a bit of backlash for sure. She shared that from a designing point of view it’s a “dream” and she’ll get ChatGPT to design her an image of what she wants things to look like, especially for what she wants her new property to look like. She added that she’s been “obsessed” with using it since “this summer.”

Then during the I Don’t Think So Honey segment of the podcast, where guests get to spend 60 seconds to rant about whatever they’d like, with Kelly Clarkson choosing to staunchly defend her love of AI.

She shared: “Controversial, I don’t care. Here’s the thing, I love AI. There are very amazing things with AI that I’m obsessed with. I’m very into it artistically, too. I have fun with it just like everybody else does.”

However, whilst Kelly does “love AI” she doesn’t like it when there’s a chance it could directly impact her career, explaining: “But when you see AI artists competing on a chart with humans, I have an issue. I think there should be a separate chart,” she said.

“I think it’s welcome! I think it’s welcome to the table. I think it’s really cool and creative what we’re going to create with AI, musically… I think it’s a fun field to play in. But I don’t think they should be competing with humans.”

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