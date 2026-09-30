Let’s meet the Love Is Blind: Netherlands hosts, Nicolette van Dam and Bas Smit

Married couple Nicolette van Dam and Bas Smit are the hosts of the new series of Love Is Blind: Netherlands, so here’s everything you need to know about them!

The pair have been together for almost 20 years, as they started dating in 2007 and got engaged on August 11th when he proposed to her during a trip to Necker Island. They had two children together before getting married, having Lola-Lily in 2012 and Kiki-Kate in 2014. The couple eventually married on July 4, 2015, at Castell d’Empordà near Girona, Spain.

Who is Nicolette van Dam?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicolette van Dam (@nicolettevandam1)



Nicolette van Dam is a Dutch actress and television presenter who rose to fame in the Netherlands in the 2000s. She became particularly well known for her role as Bionda in the children’s television series ZOOP, which also spawned several films. She later moved into television presenting, working on a range of entertainment programmes.

Alongside her television career, Nicolette has been involved in business and charitable work. She has also worked with organisations including UNICEF.

Who is her husband Bas Smit?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bas Smit (@bassmit)



Bas is a Dutch entrepreneur and social-media personality. Bas originally worked in real estate and later became known for his large social-media following, entrepreneurial projects and appearances in Dutch entertainment.

He and Nicolette have also worked together on a number of business and entertainment ventures through their company, Smit&Co.

What have they said about hosting Love Is Blind?

Nicolette van Dam and Bas Smit couldn’t be more “honoured” to be the new hosts of Love Is Blind: Netherlands. Speaking to Netflix, Bas shared: “Hosting a TV show was never my ambition, but Love Is Blind is hands down our entire family’s favorite program. It’s a beautiful, sincere show about real love. In a time when everyone is endlessly swiping based on looks, there’s nothing more powerful than watching people fall in love with who someone truly is, without seeing them. That’s what made me say yes immediately, as Nicolette’s sidekick.”

Nicolette added: “Love Is Blind is about genuine love and real connection. It’s not about looks, status, or expectations, but about who you truly are. Getting to host a dream show like this together with the love of my life is unbelievably special.”

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