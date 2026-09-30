The full episode release schedule for Love Is Blind: Netherlands as new season hits Netflix

The new season of Love Is Blind: Netherlands is finally upon us, and it’s the first for the country with the spinoff being hosted by Nicolette van Dam and Bas Smit. So, to make sure you’re fully up to date on all the drama let’s have a look at the full episode release schedule for Love Is Blind: Netherlands.

The season will consist of 10 episodes in total, which includes the reunion.

The first batch releases today, on the 30th September and will feature the five episodes. This should take us up to all the engagements and the honeymoons.

The next batch drops in exactly one week on October 7th, with episodes six to eight, which typically feature meeting the families as well as the stag and hen do. Then we’ll be left in a lot of suspense with the finale dropping on October 14th, with just the last episode nine coming out then which will presumably be the weddings.

A reunion has been confirmed but a date has not been announced, but having a look at previous reunion dates, it’s likely to be around four days after the final episode drops, meaning we could be expecting it to air on October 18th.

Given how much Love Is Blind: Poland gave us earlier this year I’m genuinely so excited for the format to be spreading across the globe. At this point Love Is Blind truly is just heading for total world domination.

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