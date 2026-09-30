The lowest Dancing With the Stars scores ever, including Guillermo Rodriguez on season 35

Season 35 has seen some of the lowest scores ever for Dancing With the Stars with Guillermo Rodriguez. He’s made history as one of the lowest scorers ever, so what are the lowest scores in Dancing With the Stars of all time?

Master P holds the title for the lowest DWTS score ever, with an extreme eight out of 30. He starred in season two back in 2006 and was partnered with Ashley DelGrosso. They danced a Paso Doble in week four and received a four, two and two from the judges.

Bruno Tonioli, a DWTS judge, famously told Master P that he “looked like a child lost at the mall looking for his mother” and that “I can’t judge something that has nothing to judge.”

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Guillermo received a 10 out of 30 from the judges for his Cha-Cha during the season 35 premiere. During week two and week three, he also took the title of lowest score with a 12 out of 30 and 15 out of 30, respectively. Shockingly, he’s defied all odds and has managed to stay in the competition with the help of fan votes.

Steve Wozniak, the co-founder of Apple, scored a 10 out of 30 on season eight with his pro partner Karina Smirnoff. It was for their Samba, which is the lowest ever for that dance.

Lamar Odom and Carole Baskin both scored 11 out of 30 during their premiere weeks on season 28 and season 29.

Martin Kove, from The Karate Kid, and his pro partner Britt Stewart scored a 13 out of 40 on week one of season 30 of DWTS.

This season of Dancing With the Stars, Guillermo, Giada De Laurentiis, and Taylor Hanson have all received the lowest scores so far. Giada and Taylor have both been eliminated, so Guillermo is truly the internet’s favourite.

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