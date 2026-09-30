DWTS viewers defend Britt Stewart after spotting her ‘apology’ to Taylor Hanson

She appeared to say sorry when they were eliminated

Britt Stewart appeared to give an apology to partner Taylor Hanson on Dancing With The Stars. For the last few seasons, she’s exited the competition early, and people are now convinced the “show hates her” following her early elimination with viewer favourite Taylor.

One person wrote: “she said “i’m so sorry” to him. she knows the show hates her and they’ll never let her succeed. i knew it as soon as they announced Tyler and Sharna safe. i find it hard to believe a bachelorette contestant who did 1 season 8 years ago is getting more votes.”

She was in tears following the Yacht Rock night. Britt has competed in a whopping seven seasons of DWTS, with the furthest week she’s reached being week 10. For the last three years though, she’s only reached the fourth week, and that was actually back in 2022!

Someone else wrote: “She looked so defeated… And it’s tough cause she really tried like she challenged him with the choreo, she was extremely active on social media too it was tough to see her so sad,” while another said, “I am very sad for her. I hope she does leave.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dancing With The Stars #DWTS (@dancingwiththestars)

Fellow pro Pasha Pashkov embraced her after the elimination, and she nodded, telling him, “It’s okay.” Britt made history in 2020 as the first Black pro on DWTS, and this is the fourth consecutive season she has not made it past the 11th round with her celebrity partners.

“She is allowed to be upset they NEVER pair her with decent partners and the one year where she has a half a shot, she does everything she can to fill it with content and what does she get? Absolutely no credit or value. This was wrong on many levels,” wrote a viewer.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.