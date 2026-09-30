Britt Stewart’s DWTS placements across seven seasons, and what she’s said about them

Britt Stewart has been on Dancing With The Stars for seven seasons now, and she’s become known for never making it that far. The furthest she’s ever placed is the 11th week in 2022, and since then, it’s been a really tricky terrain for the DWTS professional dancer.

Season 29 – 6th

In Britt’s first season on the show, in which she broke history as DWTS’ first Black pro, she came sixth with Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir. They reached the semi-finals together, but left in a double elimination alongside Skai Jackson and Alan Bersten.

Season 30 – 15th

In Britt’s lowest score, she left DWTS in 15th place with film and TV actor, Martin Kove. They were the first couple eliminated from the competition in September 2021, but she came back fighting and ended up doing a lot better than the second time around.

Season 31 – 5th

“It’s really rare when you meet someone and it changes your life,” Britt said about Daniel Durant, a deaf film and television actor who she reached the semi-finals with. She told The Joe Vulpis podcast: “One thing that wasn’t highlighted was how much work he put into it.”

Season 32 – 11th

Britt was partnered with NFL running back Adrian Peterson, which she reached 11th place with in the fourth week. People were not happy about him being on the show due to his history of legal issues, which includes arrests for child abuse and domestic violence.

Season 33 – 10th

Eric Roberts was Britt’s partner on season 33, in which they placed 10th. In a double elimination alongside Reginald VelJohnson and Emma Slater, both couples finished in equal places. They told The Hollywood Reporter they had “fully prepared to be eliminated.”

Season 34 – 13th

Britt reached 13th place with Baron Davis. Appearing on the Pod Meets World podcast last year, she dismissed the rumours as “crazy” and explained why she thinks the rumours first started. She also said their elimination was “absolutely flabbergasting” to her.

She echoed her thoughts in an interview with Us Weekly, admitting she thinks that the judges had been “hard” on the pair last season. Britt shared: “The judges have been hard, and I do believe that the judges were hard on Eric. He’s had zero dance experience.”

Season 35 – 13th

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britt Stewart (@brittbenae)

Taylor Hanson was partnered up with Britt for the 2026 season, where they reached the third week. People spotted that she apologised to him for their early elimination, with many defending her and believing their partnership was robbed of going further.

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