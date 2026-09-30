DWTS’ Guillermo’s rags to riches story, from sleeping in his car to being hired by Jimmy Kimmel

DWTS’ Guillermo is now succeeding on the show, despite getting one of the series’ lowest ever scores. But life hasn’t always been easy for the celebrity parking attendant, because he was actually hired by Jimmy Kimmel when he caught him sleeping in his car once.

He became a US citizen two years after buying a property. In 2026, Guillermo launched a fresh refrigerated salsa brand, Guillermo’s Salsa, with Ithaca Hummus founder Chris Kirby, having had a job as Michael Jackson’s cook in an acting skit on Jimmy Kimmel.

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But back in 2003, Guillermo began his job working as a parking lot security guard for Jimmy Kimmel Live! studio. At that time, he also had a second full-time job as a hotel room server as well as working a third job during weekends, and it was really tough.

After he was caught sleeping in announcer Dicky Barrett’s car, Jimmy offered to have him appear on the show. Due to his shyness at the time, Guillermo initially turned down the offer to appear on the show in 2003 but was talked into it by one of the producers.

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His early appearances were with “Uncle Frank” Potenza in a series of bits called Security Night Live skits. Guillermo took over main red carpet interviewing duties in 2011 after Potenza died, and essentially has become more and more famous ever since his role expanded.

Guillermo grew really close with Jimmy, and is now even the godfather to Jimmy’s son. He told Parade how he had two gigs at the age of 43, no vacations, and worked as a hotel waiter from 6 a.m. to around 2:30 p.m, where he earned $5.25 per hour plus tips.

He then worked from 4pm to midnight as a parking lot guard at Jimmy Kimmel Live! for $8 per hour). Now he’s on contract as the go-to skit guy, and said, “I get paid no matter what, plus like eight weeks off a year. I never had heard of a hiatus before. Wow!”

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