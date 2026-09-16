Everything we know about Jimmy Kimmel’s Guillermo and his wife, who live a really private life

Jimmy Kimmel‘s security parking guard, Guillermo, is now making serious moves on Dancing With The Stars. When he’s not busy meeting celebrities or competing though, he’s usually at home with his family, including his wife, who he shares a very private life with.

Guillermo usually just shares pics with celebrities he meets on the job, but scrolling back to 2014 on his Instagram, he’s shared a snap of him and his wife at their first Jewish wedding. He tends to stick to just sharing snaps of his son, who is now 15 years old.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guillermo (@iamguillermo)

Guillermo and his wife, Sarai Rodriguez, share son Benji, who was born in December 2011. He’s brought his family to several public events on the red carpet, but otherwise, he tends to keep them away from the cameras. They own two £$1.2 million Los Angeles homes!

Sarai is a real estate broker who he shares the two homes with, the latest bought in 2020. Their main house is no worth a whopping $1.6 million, after Jimmy hired Guillermo as his parking guard, having seen him sleeping in his car and juggling gigs to make ends meet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guillermo (@iamguillermo)

Guillermo and Sarai bought their main home back in 2003, which they still own. They are believed to have both met at work as they both received their security guard licenses in 2003. Somehow, they own another home, which they purchased back in 2008 for $550k.

He became a US citizen two years after buying their property. In 2026, Guillermo launched a fresh refrigerated salsa brand, Guillermo’s Salsa, with Ithaca Hummus founder Chris Kirby, having had a job as Michael Jackson’s cook in an acting skit on Jimmy Kimmel.

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