For two to three months, pro dancers are coupled up with celebs to win the coveted Lee Goodman Mirrorball Trophy on Dancing With The Stars. They’re practically together every waking moment for rehearsals, tapings, and getting to know each other. Sparks sometimes fly between partners, so here are all the Dancing With The Stars pros who have gotten with their celeb partners over the years.

Gleb Savachenko and Brooks Nader

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brooks Nader (@brooksnader)

Gleb had an off-and-on relationship with Brooks Nader after being partnered with the influencer on season 33 back in 2024. Viewers first speculated there could be sparks flying between them when they posted a cosy rehearsal photo together before the season premiere.

After getting eliminated on week four of DWTS, Brooks and Gleb broke up one week later. She posted a TikTok video confirming the split, saying: “When he’s breaking up with me but I never knew we were dating.” Apparently, Gleb sent her a breakup text saying he was “going to Joshua Tree” and that “We should have a conversation but I’m done.”

They then reconnected shortly before the December 2024 finale and began dating again.

Then, in April 2025, the pair ended up splitting for good. Brooks was the one who ended things, and Gleb was reportedly blindsided. He told Us Weekly that he was “surprised to learn through an article published today… that Brooks has ended our relationship.”

Britt Stewart and Daniel Durant

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Daniel, an actor who’s been deaf since birth, was paired with Britt on season 31 in 2022. She learned American Sign Language for him so they could communicate directly and started dating after they were eliminated on the show. They went public with their relationship in February 2023 and got married in August 2025.

Alan Bersten and Alexis Ren

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Alan was paired with the social media influencer Alexis Ren on season 27 of DWTS back in 2018. Halfway through the season, they confessed they were developing feelings for each other. They finished in fourth place and then broke up in December, shortly after the season ended.

Kym Johnson and Robert Herjavec

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Kym was paired with the Croatian-Canadian businessman Robert in season 20 of DWTS. Within a year, Robert proposed. They got married in July 2016 and now share two children.

Julianne Hough and Chuck Wicks

The country singer Chuck Wicks was paired with Julianne on season eight of DWTS, way back in 2008. They dated for around 15 months before splitting in November 2009. “S**t hit the fan. I’m not going to throw anybody under the bus but… It wasn’t my fault,” Chuck said in an interview with People.

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