DWTS’ Witney and Mark once had a ‘thing’ and we’ve dug up the awkward old photos

Witney and Mark are DWTS pros, and they are not dating. However, there was a time when they apparently had a thing, and we’ve now dug up the old photos from that time. This all happened back in 2014, so eight years ago, and people think things are still awkward.

Since then, they’ve both move on. Witney has been married to her high school sweetheart, Carson McAllister, since 2016, while Mark married Brittany Carlson in 2019. But back in the day, it’s believed they had a fling but neither of them ever confirmed the rumours.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy (@jennajohnson)

A now-deleted Instagram post from 2014, written by Mark said, “Loved dancing with this little one tonight @witneycarson. I still remember the first time you came to my class a few years ago, you stood out so much and I couldn’t take my eyes off of you.”

The post added, “I remember thinking, ‘This one’s going to do big things one day,’ and here you are doing them. Words seriously cannot express how much love I have for you and how proud I am of you. It’s an honour and a pleasure to dance with you in my arms.”

They haven’t had much interaction since 2014, people have noticed. And Witney wasn’t the first person Mark apparently dated, because he and Sabrina Bryan started dating while dancing together on season five, but the romance ended right when the season did.

During a performance, Witney and Mark had obvious chemistry and even kissed at the end of the dance. Nowadays, they don’t even follow each other on Instagram, but this is believed to be as a result of choreography controversies rather than due to lots of drama.

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