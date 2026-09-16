She’s a Bravo icon and has hosted Love Island: Aftersun, so let’s meet Ciara Miller on DWTS

Ciara Miller is one of Bravo’s most recognisable faces. And now, she’s trading the Hamptons Summer House for the Dancing With the Stars stage. So, here’s everything you need to know about Ciara Miller on DWTS season 35.

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Ciara is known for her appearance on Bravo’s Summer House since 2021. The 30 year old is originally from Atlanta, Georgia, but eventually moved to New York City.

Before her reality TV debut, she was an ICU nurse in New York, which she held during the COVID-19 pandemic. Ciara then returned to Atlanta and worked as a travel nurse before being cast on Summer House.

Besides nursing and TV, she’s also modelled for major brands. In 2023, she became the first Bravo star to model for Victoria’s Secret.

She’s also starred on season three of The Traitors, where she was cast as a Faithful. Ciara was eventually eliminated and banished during episode eight.

This summer, she was the host for Love Island: Aftersun for season eight alongside Tefi Pessoa. They took over after her DWTS co-star Maura Higgins stepped down. Each week, Ciara and Tefi sat down and shared their hot takes on the drama unfolding in the villa.

She faced some criticism from viewers and clapped back and gave her unfiltered opinion with a post on Threads: “You guys need to f***ing relax. We film for 6 hours. Perspectives get left on the cutting room floor. I could psychoanalyze all of LI for hours and write a dissertation on black people/colorism on reality TV. Don’t talk to me about how I ‘fail’ to see any person of color’s perspective or how I need more ’empathy.’ I’ve quite literally lived it.”

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Ciara’s no stranger to drama either. She’s found herself in the middle of her Summer House co-stars West Wilson and Amanda Batula drama that rocked the internet and Bravoverse. Ciara used to date West, and things looked like they were going to recouple when the news broke a few months later that he and Amanda were exploring a romantic relationship just weeks after her divorce from Kyle Cooke.

She was one of the first celebs to be announced on the season 35 DWTS cast. “I’ve been wanting to do Dancing With the Stars for forever, so this is my dream come true, she told Elite Daily.

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