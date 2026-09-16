Val and Jenna’s messy relationship timeline, from meeting on DWTS to her personal blog

Val and Jenna set eyes on each other when she first joined Dancing With The Stars, and the rest is history! She was just 19 years old at the time, as a newcomer, and since meeting Val, went on to marry him and continue dancing both on and off the show for years.

They met in 2014 and tied the knot within five years, in Rancho Palos Verdes, California. They welcomed their first child, a son named Rome, in January 2023. But before they met, Val had danced on the show for three years, yet had never gotten into a relationship.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy (@jennajohnson)

It’s believed Jenna always had an interest in Val, when he was largely seen as a playboy! At the time, Val had been dating Amber Rose. Jenna posted on her blog, Get Real With Jen, about this guy “who wasn’t really into her and the relationship and wasn’t treating her well.”

Their relationship wasn’t always smooth-sailing! They actually broke up temporarily in 2016, after five months of dating. That was when Val dated Amber Rose, until they split in February 2017. Then, Val and Jenna finally got back together in June that year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy (@jennajohnson)

In March 2023, they sadly revealed they had a pregnancy loss in 2021, before welcoming their son. During an interview with Good Morning America, she said, “We were in Dallas for a show, and while we were practicing, we did something, and I just turned to him.

“I’m like, ‘Oh, I’m… I think I’m bleeding.’ And immediately my heart just dropped. I could see in his face just went like, white. I sprinted to my hotel room, where I lost the baby. No one knew that we were pregnant. I was so, so sad. I was hurting so much.”

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