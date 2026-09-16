They’re all famous celebs, so here’s how you recognise each Dancing With The Stars cast member
Some are true reality TV royalty
The two-night premiere of Dancing With The Stars season 35 begins tonight, and viewers will 100 per cent recognise some of these famous celebs. You might not be able to place them all, so here’s where you know each of the DWTS cast members from.
Amber Glenn
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You might recognise Amber from your screens earlier this year when she competed in the 2026 Olympics for Team USA. According to her DWTS profile, she’s a gold medalist and three-time U.S. national champion figure skater. She made history at the Games when she became the first U.S. woman to land three triple axels at a single Olympic Games.
Ciara Miller
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Ciara is a reality TV star and a former ICU nurse. Bravo viewers know her from Summer House, and she’s also been on The Traitors season three. She also hosted Love Island Aftersun this year.
Conner Leavitt
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The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives viewers will instantly recognise Conner, Whitney Leavitt’s husband. She starred on last season of DWTS and made it pretty far, so Conner has some big shoes to fill.
Connor Wood
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He’s the internet’s boyfriend and, for those who are unfamiliar, Connor is the ultimate golden retriever boy archetype. He’s a comedian and podcaster with over 1.5 million followers and is known as Fibula on social media. For the chronically online, he’s also the originator of the viral “I have purse” meme.
Ezra French
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Ezra is a two-time Paralympic gold medalist competing in the T63 100 meter, long jump, and high jump. At the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games, Ezra won gold medals in the 100 meter and high jump and placed fifth in the long jump.
Giada De Laurentiis
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As an Emmy Award-winning chef, bestselling author, and one of Food Network’s most iconic hosts, Giada is now stepping onto the DWTS stage.
Guillermo Rodriguez
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Guillermo is no stranger to TV, as he’s been working on Jimmy Kimmel Live for over 23 years. He was discovered in the parking lot working as a security guard, but now he’s a beloved and regular part of the show. Guillermo even recently showcased himself in his own iconic segments on the Oscars red carpet.
Harry Shum Jr.
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Harry is a jack-of-all-trades performer and currently stars in Grey’s Anatomy, but viewers may also recognise him from TV series Glee or Shadowhunters.
Jackson Olson
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Jackson hasn’t been on screens before, unless you’re counting the Jumbotron at a Savannah Bananas baseball game. He’s a standout second baseman and also a content creator.
Jenna Dewan
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Jenna is known for her acting and dancing in Disney’s 2006 hit film, Step Up. She then starred in various projects like Supergirl and now most recently stars in The Rookie.
Julia Stiles
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This isn’t her first time dancing on screen, as viewers might recognise her from her iconic dancing-on-the-table performance in 10 Things I Hate About You. She’s an Emmy and Golden Globe Award-nominated actress, director, writer and producer.
Maura Higgins
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She’s a proud Birkin owner (if you know, you know), and if you don’t recognise her from her iconic accent, then you might from last season of The Traitors. Maura is arguably the biggest name to come out of Love Island, and British Vogue has even fittingly named her the “most divine woman on television.”
Sarah Jane Nader
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Sarah Jane is an actress, model, and content creator known alongside her sisters from starring in Love Thy Nader. She’s also in the only same-sex pairing with pro Hailey Bills this season. Her last name might sound familiar to DWTS viewers, as her older sister Brooks starred on DWTS a few seasons ago.
Tatyana Ali
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Tatyana is a Broadway-trained actress, singer, writer, entrepreneur, activist, and graduated from Harvard. Iconic. When she’s not appearing in Broadway productions like Fences or TV series like Sesame Street or The Fresh Prince of Bell Air, Tatyana was once the surrogate for President Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012.
Taylor Hanson
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When he was nine years old, Taylor formed the band HANSON with his brothers Isaac and Zac back in 1992.
Tyler Cameron
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Tyler is Bachelorette royalty and had some of the most iconic moments from Hannah’s season back in 2019. He’s starred on other shows that you may recognise him from, like Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test (which he won) or Bachelor Mansion Takeover.
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