How long the Dancing With The Stars premiere is, alongside the full season 35 release schedule

There's a shock twist for the first two episodes

Dancing With The Stars season 35 premieres tonight, so here’s how long the two-part premiere episodes are, as well as the full release schedule for the new season!

How long is the Dancing With The Stars season 35 premiere?

The premiere starts tonight and will air live at 8:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM CT with a two hour runtime simulcast on ABC and Disney+, with next-day streaming available on Hulu.

Hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough return alongside judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough, while a new live aftershow hosted by Season 34 winner Robert Irwin will debut immediately following night two.

After the first two episode premiere, the season transitions to weekly episodes that will air every Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, with the semifinals happening on November 10, and the live finale concluding on Tuesday, November 24, 2026.

The full episode release schedule for Dancing With The Stars

Episode 1 (premiere night one): Tuesday, September 15, 2026

Episode 2 (premiere night two): Wednesday, September 16, 2026

Episode 3 (week two): Tuesday, September 22, 2026

Episode 4 (week three): Tuesday, September 29, 2026

Episode 5 (week four): Tuesday, October 6, 2026

Episode 6 (week five): Tuesday, October 13, 2026

Episode 7 (week six): Tuesday, October 20, 2026

Episode 8 (Halloween night): Tuesday, October 27, 2026

Episode 9 (week eight): Tuesday, November 3, 2026

Episode 10 (semifinals): Tuesday, November 10, 2026

Episode 11 (season finale): Tuesday, November 24, 2026

And make sure you don’t get too attached to any of the couples, as in a surprise twist it’s been revealed that two couples will get eliminated during the first two premiere episodes.

Mark Ballas confirmed the new twist, saying on the Get Real podcast: “I don’t think I was even on the show when that happened. It’s not an even playing field, right? It’s like the cast is split in half and someone’s going. It’s kind of like boys over there, girls over there, one of you is going from each group, right? So that’s, that’s a little different.”

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