Where does Taylor stand with her Secret Lives of Mormon Wives co-stars after season five?

Season five of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives made one thing abundantly clear: MomTok is fractured and might never recover. Taylor Frankie Paul has been at the heart of all the drama this season, and we haven’t even seen the worst of it unfold yet. So, where does Taylor stand with the rest of her Secret Lives of Mormon Wives co-stars after a tumultuous season five?

Layla Taylor has taken the most direct stance with Taylor and has said that there is “not really a friendship” between them, she told People. “But I wish her well, and I hope that life works out. But for me, personally, with her, yeah, no friendship there.”

This comes after Taylor and Dakota Mortensen’s ongoing legal and domestic violence battles and allegations. When the allegations first came to light, Layla posted on Instagram, making her stance very clear. “My personal history as a survivor makes it impossible for me to stay silent,” she wrote. “I stand firmly against domestic violence in any form. I am keeping her children in my thoughts, hoping for their safety, above all else.”

In the confessional for season five, Layla said: “I’ll be damned, honestly, if one person drags down this amazing group of women that are supposed to uplift one another and be there for one another. And Taylor’s not going to be the reason this goes down in flames.”

As for the rest of the group, everyone else has taken to social media to reveal where their friendships stand with Taylor.

Miranda and Layla both unfollowed Taylor back in mid-July. Miranda revealed that it “didn’t make sense to keep investing in something one-sided.”

Whitney and Taylor had a public mutual unfollowing around the same time in July, with Taylor commenting “Good” on a post about Whitney unfollowing her.

Mikayla took to her Instagram story with a lengthy statement saying that she was “setting boundaries” and distancing herself from Taylor. In the same post, Mikayla said that she was there for Taylor after all of the “rock bottoms.”

Taylor then clapped back with: “She is the epitome of someone that was waiting for my downfall and not only watched it, but clearly kicking me too.” Yikes.

As of now, it’s not looking good for Taylor and her friendships with the other women. Whitney and Jen are also reportedly stepping away from the show, so she’s literally feuding with all of her co-stars except for Jessi.

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