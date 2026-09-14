Marissa Rubinetti’s mum from 90 Day Fiancé claps back at cruel comments about her appearance

Marissa Rubinetti’s mum, JoAnn Huth, took to social media following cruel comments about her daughter’s appearance while on 90 Day Fiancé. She left a scathing message for the trolls, so here’s what she said.

“I am Marissa’s mother, and I’ve stayed quiet while watching the comments about my daughter following her appearance on 90 Day Fiancé,” JoAnn starts.

She posted the message in a 90 Day Fiancé News and Gossip Facebook group, following brutal criticism of Marissa ever since the season aired. “It’s really hard. The comments are brutal, the fans are brutal,” Marissa confessed to Swooon.

“I understand that when someone chooses to appear on television, people are going to have opinions,” JoAnn’s message continues. “You may like Marissa or dislike her. You may agree or disagree with her choices, her relationship, or the way she handled certain situations. That comes with putting part of your life in the public eye.”

She says that, “there’s a difference between having an opinion and being cruel.”

“Calling a woman ugly, a beast, a b***h, ridiculing her face, her body, or her wedding gown—what purpose does that serve?” her mum asks. “Marissa is not simply a character on a television screen. She is a real person. She is a daughter, a mother, a sister, a wife and a friend, and there are people who love her deeply.”

JoAnn then brings up Edward , Marissa’s husband, saying that he’s a “real person” and that she wishes “both of them happiness as they build their life together.”

“So from one mother to the people watching and commenting, I’m simply asking for a little humanity,” she says. “Have your opinions. Discuss the show. Disagree with decisions. But please remember that words have consequences, and there is a human being—and a family—on the other side of them.” She ends the message by saying that, “You never really know what someone else is carrying,” and too choose kindness.

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