Is Ariana Biermann being removed from Next Gen NYC following her brother KJ’s court case?

Ariana Biermann‘s future on Next Gen NYC has been a huge topic of discussion following her brother KJ’s court case. He was arrested last month for aggravated sexual assault and aggravated sodomy after an alleged incident with a separate unidentified minor at a gym.

As a result, people are wondering whether Ariana may be removed from the Bravo show, even though she’s not linked to the case in any way and is a main cast member. She hasn’t lived at home since she was 18, but it’s believed the case will be addressed in the reunion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ari ♥ (@arianabiermann)

She’s really close with her 15-year-old brother, as siblings are, and refers to him as her “best friend”. However, she hasn’t spoken out on the case, whereas their mum, Kim Zolciak, has been very open about her opinions. Kim said the accusations are “deeply unsettling”.

Ariana gave an update a few days ago on her life, but did not mention the allegations her brother is facing. So for now, Ariana’s future on the show very much remains, and Bravo has not made an official statement based on deciding whether she will stay or leave.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ari ♥ (@arianabiermann)

Just a week ago, Ariana’s mum Kim commented on her post, “Love you shugga 🩷 .” In instances that directly involve a cast member employed by Bravo, the network has made the decision to remove them, such as Nathan Gallagher, who was accused of assault.

In a statement shared with The New York Times, a spokesperson for Bravo confirmed: “Bravo does not plan on working with Nathan in the future.” However, Ariana’s situation is very different because she is not the person accused of a crime, and they have not commented.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.