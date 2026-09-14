Ariana Biermann is super close to brother KJ, so let’s look inside their relationship

Ariana Biermann is really close to her brother KJ, who is currently embroiled in a court case and facing serious charges. KJ was arrested last month for aggravated sexual assault and aggravated sodomy after an alleged incident with a separate unidentified minor at a gym.

Looking through her Instagram pics, there’s not a single sign of KJ on there, except for a really old family Christmas picture from 2016. However, TikTok shows her calling him her “best friend” while they hung out in their pyjamas from last year, so they’re really close.

Arianna said in 2025 that her brother KJ is her best friend. 😭#rhoa #nextgennyc pic.twitter.com/ENMFcYfoxP — JR- bravo addict (@joyrosenberg) September 14, 2026

Ariana said: “I can’t believe he’s this grown, I actually want to throw up about it. He loves really a lot when I give him a lot of hugs. He doesn’t like to play with me anymore.” KJ said her hugs are his “favourite thing in the world,” as they reminisced him being a small boy.

They both said goodbye to their childhood home together in 2024, with her chasing him for a hug in the video. Then in August 2025, she took a trip back home to support him doing his first football game, despite telling People the past two years have been “tough”.

@arianabiermann last christmas in my childhood home thank you god for the amazing memories w my family- goodbye <3 ♬ How Do I Say Goodbye – Sped Up – Dean Lewis

Last year, she left New York to support her brother and said, “I only packed a carry-on because I’m literally going to Atlanta to see my brother’s first football game. That’s the only reason I’m going home. I can’t miss that monumental moment. He’s a f***ing freshman!”

She also took a sneaky pic of Kroy during the game and said her “brother is so cool”. Kroy Biermann adopted Ariana and her big sister, Brielle Biermann, in 2013, about 10 years before he and Kim confirmed their separation. Ariana hasn’t spoken on his court case.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.