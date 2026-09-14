The claims are resurfacing, so did Charli D’Amelio’s parents really steal $15 million from her?

There has recently been resurfaced claims that Charli D’Amelio’s parents stole $15 million from her, but is there actually any truth to them?

Charli’s parents appeared alongside her on their reality series, The D’Amelio Show, which ended in 2024. In May, gossip blog Deuxmoi shared a post which claimed that the family had been “rocked” by a financial dispute.

The post claimed that Charli “discovered millions of dollars had been transferred out of accounts that were established during the years her career was managed by her parents.” It was then claimed that the transfers “allegedly occurred over an extended period and involved funds that were intended for Charli’s savings.”

The report went on to claim that “Charli became aware of the situation after her parents were allegedly supposed to be removed from certain accounts.”

Her father commented underneath the post, claiming that the reports that either of the parents had stolen money from her were completely untrue. He wrote: “No one called me for an interview. This is not true. We love Charli but she is being manipulated and I have the receipts. Over the last six years we have remained silent and never addressed gossip but the time has come to set the record straight.”

When someone asked whether any money was taken, he clarified: “Absolutely not. She’s always had a team in place lawyers, business manager, manager agent. We purposely set it up that way. Not sure if you know anything about our family, but we were doing fine before TikTok.”

Taking to TMZ, Marc added: “The only thing you have when you get to be my age is you wanna be known as a good business person, a good husband, and a good dad. And when you start to f*** with me about that, the gloves are gonna come off.” He also explained that he started getting left out of financial meetings once Charli turned 18.

Marc says he started getting left out of financial meetings once Charli turned 18 … implying it was a way for advisors to control his daughter and cut him out of decisions.

So, whilst her parents didn’t steal $15 million from her, it does seem like some kind of finacial rift may have happened between Charli D’Amelio and her family as she quit the family business in June this year. People confirmed that whilst her parents are still involved in the business, Charli has removed herself.

Then in September, Charli herself seemed to allude to a family rift involving finances during an appearance on Quenlin Blackwell’s YouTube series Feeding Starving Celebrities.

During the episode, Charli showed Quenlin some of the merch she’s sold over the years and was asked how much she’d made from a pair of branded sweatpants. Charli responded with a scowl: “Mmm, ain’t that the question. Wouldn’t I like to know.”

So, whilst there’s no evidence that Charli D’Amelio’s parents stole $15 million from her, a figure that the internet has seemingly made up, it does seem like some kind of financial rift may have occurred.

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