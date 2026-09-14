Inside Ariana Biermann’s ‘DUI’ as her past resurfaces amid brother KJ’s court case

Ariana Biermann‘s DUI has resurfaced amid her brother KJ’s court case. KJ was arrested last month for aggravated sexual assault and aggravated sodomy after an alleged incident with a separate unidentified minor at a gym, and people are now talking of Ariana’s past.

She resolved her August 2022 arrest in May 2025 by pleading guilty to reckless driving and possession of drug-related objects after prosecutors dropped the original driving under the influence charge. It comes after police arrested Ariana in Forsyth County, Georgia.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ari ♥ (@arianabiermann)

Ariana was arrested after a minor car accident. Officers charged her with a misdemeanour DUI, an improper lane change, and underage alcohol possession. Ariana denied drinking alcohol but admitted to using a THC vape pen the night before the crash.

She took a plea deal, and prosecutors dismissed the actual DUI charge. The court sentenced her to 24 months of probation, 40 hours of community service, and over $2,000 in fines. She had to complete a substance abuse evaluation and a victim impact program. View this post on Instagram A post shared by ari ♥ (@arianabiermann) The case was finalised three years after being charged with a DUI at the age of 20. Speaking on Gia Giudice’s iHeartRadio podcast, Casual Chaos, Ariana maintained her innocence and explained her decision to agree to a plea, saying she “hates that it’s resurfacing now”. She said, “I didn’t do it, and I was never gonna take any deal. I denied so many of them because I was like, ‘No. I didn’t do this. I’m fighting this.’ The anxiety just waiting for this to be done over the last three years, the headlines coming out and the misconception. “I think that’s crazy, is everybody thinks I’m on probation for the next two years and that I have a DUI. I do not have one. It was dismissed completely. I do not have one at all.” Her attorney Justin Spizman, of Hawkins Spizman law firm, told People she denied any wrongdoing. View this post on Instagram A post shared by ari ♥ (@arianabiermann) “Ariana was involved in a minor fender bender. When police arrived, the officer initiated an investigation for DUI,” he said. “Despite Ariana’s invocation she was upset and anxious from the minor accident, the officer incorrectly concluded she was impaired by alcohol.” “That was not the case. She wholly denies these allegations and intends to fight these charges because she is not guilty of them,” he added. Previously, an officer reportedly responded to a collision involving the Mercedes G-Wagon she was driving and smelled alcohol on her.

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