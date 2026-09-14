He’s known as Macellaio on Physical 100, so who actually is Paolo Masella?

Paolo Masella is known as The Butcher (Macellaio) on Physical 100: Italy, and he’s as dedicated to winning in real life. He’s got a girlfriend he works out with, obvs, and spends a lot of his time looking after his kids, when he’s not busy training his muscles in the gym.

He’s got his own butcher shop called Macelleria Fratelli Masella, which is super famous with 26K followers on its Instagram page. Paolo runs the company with his girlfriend and mother to his child, Chantal Masella, and they’ve got a generous 4.7-star Google rating!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Macelleria Fratelli Masella (@macelleria_fratelli_masella)

He also collaborates with photographer Luca Alfieri on a lot of photos and videos. When he’s not busy competing in Netflix competitions though, Macellaio is being a family man, and often travelling the world to places like Bulgaria, Prague and China.

His strength isn’t born out of nowhere, because he works hard in the gym. He competed in Rimini Wellness with his partner, and is always lifting weights, which he puts down to consistency. And he’s committed to his girlfriend, who he’s been pictured with since 2024.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paolo Masella (@masellapaolo)

He’s from Rome originally, and takes after his grandfather and father’s jobs as butchers. Paolo was also on Big Brother Italy, where he placed 12th during season 17. He wrote: “Remember, success is the sum of small efforts repeated day in and day out.”

He became really close friends with some of his Physical 100 co-stars, and wrote: “What a crazy experience! Thank you to @netflixit for choosing to put a BUTCHER against phenomenal athletes! But we defended ourselves! Come on working class!!!!!!”

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