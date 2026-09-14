KJ Biermann’s lawyer defends him over alleged videos of him having sex with underage relative

After videos of KJ Biermann allegedly having sex with an underage family member were found on his phone, his lawyer has defended him.

According to Page Six, prosecutors claimed during his bond hearing on Friday that investigators allegedly found a video on KJ’s phone that showed him and an unidentified family member under the age of 12 engaging in sexual activity.

Investigators reportedly claimed they’d discovered “multiple encounters” where KJ used “predatory [and] derogatory” language toward the unidentified victim. The incident had not been publicly reported at the time, with prosecutors now planning to press charges against KJ.

In a statement obtained by Page Six, his lawyer, Jason Sheffield, stated: “The characterizations made in court regarding the prior juvenile matter involving KJ Biermann grossly misrepresent both the facts and the ultimate resolution of that case.

“The matter arose from inappropriate, crude behavior involving two middle-schoolers. It did not result in an adjudication for statutory rape, sexual intercourse, or any comparable offense. Any suggestion otherwise is inaccurate and creates a materially misleading impression of how the juvenile matter was ultimately resolved.”

KJ Biermann was granted a $200k bond following his hearing, and he must stay at Kim Zolciak’s home, attend school virtually, have no social media of any kind or cellphone use, have no direct or indirect contact with victim or her family or associates, or contact with anyone aged 16 or under.

KJ was arrested last month for aggravated sexual assault and aggravated sodomy after an alleged incident with a separate unidentified minor at a local gym. KJ was immediately taken to Atlanta’s Regional Youth Detention Center, a juvenile detention facility.

He was then indicted earlier this month for aggravated child molestation, aggravated sexual battery, aggravated sodomy, false imprisonment and three counts of sexual battery against a child under the age of 16.

His attorney, Jason Sheffield, told Us Weekly in a statement: “First and foremost, this is not the kind of information that should be for public dissemination. These are juveniles. Secondly, my client is 100 percent innocent and tried to present evidence to the arresting officer, including a passed polygraph by a notable and respected sex offender polygrapher.

“Additionally, the officer’s report notes the [Georgia Bureau of Investigation] found no male DNA on or inside the areas the alleged victim claimed she was assaulted. Had the officer sat down with me, I feel certain she would’ve never made an arrest.”

His attorney then filed a motion on Tuesday, September 8th, to transfer KJ Biermann to juvenile court, so he wouldn’t be tried as an adult, leading to a harsher sentence.

Jason told Page Six: “It is difficult to comprehend that a 14- or 15-year-old child can be held in detention for a month or longer simply waiting for a bond hearing. But that detention is a direct consequence of the detective’s decision to arrest him on charges of this magnitude.”

KJ’s mother, Kim told Us Weekly: “The allegations being made against my son are nothing short of reckless and deeply troubling. He categorically denies ever being involved with this woman or engaging in the conduct she has alleged.

“My son voluntarily took a polygraph examination regarding these allegations and passed. Additionally, an examination was conducted, and no DNA belonging to my son was found. False accusations can have devastating consequences not only for the person being accused.

“But also for genuine survivors of sexual assault and abuse. Every legitimate allegation deserves to be taken seriously and investigated based on the facts and evidence. At the same time, no one should be publicly condemned based solely on an accusation.

“We remain confident that the facts and evidence will establish the truth, and we ask that people allow the proper process to take its course rather than spreading unproven allegations.”

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