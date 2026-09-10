Is Jessi from Secret Lives of Mormon Wives with Marciano and what’s their relationship status?

Jessi Draper and Marciano Brunette from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives are very much still in love. They had an affair together that blew up in season four of SLOMW, so where do Jessi and Marciano stand now, and what’s their relationship timeline?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessi Draper (@_justjessiiii)

In August 2024, Jessi and her SLOMW co-stars flew to Italy to film with the Vanderpump Villa cast, which is when she first met Marciano.

On season two of SLOMW, Jessi continued to deny that she had a relationship with Marciano. During the season two finale, which aired in May 2025, Marciano claimed she slept with Jessi, and she didn’t further elaborate on these claims.

It was then revealed during season four that Jessi had an emotional affair with Marciano while still being married to her husband, Jordan Ngatikaura. They were also spotted kissing at a restaurant in LA back in September 2024.

Jessi laid it all out on the table, and opened up about her disconnect with her husband Jordan and her new relationship with Marciano.

Jordan then filed for divorce from Jessi on March 19, 2026. They were married for five years and have two children together.

Now, Jessi and Marciano have been seeing each other since her split from Jordan. Shortly after moving into her new home in April, Deux Moi reported that she was spotted on a date with Marciano in Salt Lake City.

Jessi then shocked the internet in a viral video featuring Marciano. She posted to TikTok in a stunning red dress with Marciano then stepping into the frame, lifting her up from her dress, and kissing her. It’s truly jaw-dropping.

Since that first TikTok, they’ve been frequently featured on each other’s social media. And they’re so couple-y with each other. From hugging and kissing to even wearing matching shirts for a paid promo ad, the two are definitely living their best lives together. Some could say that they’re totally in love with each other.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessi Draper (@_justjessiiii)

Just a few days ago, on August 31, Jessi announced that they were officially boyfriend and girlfriend. She made a super romantic Instagram post showing pictures of a dreamy holiday to Italy with the caption: “Do these photos make me look like a girlfriend?”

Iconic. And despite all the ups and downs they’ve gone through these past few seasons of SLOMW, we’re just happy Jessi is in love and is getting the relationship she deserves.

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