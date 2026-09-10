Taylor Frankie Paul and Doug Mason did get engaged on The Bachelorette, so who is he?

Taylor Frankie Paul might have been coy about his identity on the new season of SLOMW, but she and Doug Mason did end up getting engaged on The Bachelorette, but who exactly is he?

Doug is 28 year old lifeguard from San Diego who described himself as an “avid surfer” whose keen to have a family of his own.

However, it turns out the lifeguard turned model is no stranger to the screen, as during college he was very involved in the Boise State University television program, and even hosted his own show called Presents with Douglas Mason, according to The US Sun.

He graduated from Boose State University with a degree in communications, however after graduating he got more involved in acting whilst working as a lifeguard.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Doug Mason (@_dougmason)



According to his IMDb, his first role was in NBC’s Magnum P.I. in season five where he played the role of Adam Webber. He’s also had a role in an advertisement for a Moda Moda hair commercial.

He’s also a musician who has released his own songs and also work as a model with Q Management Inc.

His IMDb profile also gives an in depth look into his life growing up, with Doug writing that his mother worked in the navy, and as such he would have to relocate to a new state every two years.

“He discovered theater in high school and took a liking to playing characters, a feeling he resonated with having to relocate every two years due to his mother’s career. He describes moving state to state as a child as ‘a blessing in disguise.’ I was able to reinvent myself each place we moved to, always being in a new school, with new cultures impacted me far more than I realized.’”

And usurpingly Taylor Frankie Paul and Doug Mason split up just a few months after The Bachelorette, and yes it was because she and Dakota had already started texting again.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Doug Mason (@_dougmason)



Following leaving The Bachelorette engaged, Doug Mason has spoken out about the comparisons he got between himself and Dakota, Taylor Frankie Paul’s SLOMW ex.

On The Bachelor Happy Hour podcast back in April, Doug shared: “It’s interesting because our initials are similar, or the same. Me being Doug Mason and he is who he is. But you know it’s funny, it goes back to the same thing: I don’t know the guy. I only know what I’ve heard about him, which I don’t really love what I’ve heard. So I hate to be compared to somebody who has treated Taylor like that.”

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