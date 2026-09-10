He’s said ‘I love you,’ so where does Liam Obergfoll stand with Ariana from Next Gen NYC?

After being introduced during the season two premiere, sparks have been flying between Next Gen NYC cast members Ariana Biermann and Liam Obergfoll. So, here’s their entire relationship timeline and where they stand now.

After Ariana ended her long-time relationship with fellow co-star Hudson McLeroy, she was introduced to Liam at Emira D’Spain’s birthday party in October 2025.

“I am definitely attracted to Ariana,” he revealed in episode three. “I definitely think she’s beautiful and I just want to get to know her.” Ariana shared a similar sentiment in an interview, saying that she thought Liam is “amazing.”

Things moved quickly between the two and Liam invited Ariana to his upcoming birthday celebration at his parents’ house. This was before they had even gone on an official date! He then invited her to his family’s Thanksgiving celebration.

The two eventually went on a proper date and Liam even admitted he was “smitten” with Ariana after going on only a few dates with her. When she headed off to Las Vegas for BravoCon 2025, he had water, flowers, and chocolates delivered to her hotel room.

They’ve been cautious about labels so far, but she told her sister and friends that, “I have not felt this way in my heart, my mind, and my vagina, all in sync, in so long.” They eventually decided to be exclusive, but still weren’t boyfriend and girlfriend.

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During a ski trip with the entire cast, drama was stirred up when Charlie claimed that Ariana wanted to sleep with him. She denied his claims, and Liam confronted him later at dinner.

Ariana and Liam recounted their off-camera encounter and how he said “I love you” for the first time to her during their 5:30 am conversation. He said that it didn’t “really end well”, though.

Ariana said that she “doesn’t know how to feel” and that she “stared at the wall for about another hour.” It left her feeling “very overwhelmed.”

So, Liam said, “I love you”, to Ariana, but the two still haven’t officially defined their relationship. Super messy. Hopefully they’re able to work things out because they seem like a super cute couple.

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