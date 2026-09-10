Big Brother producers pushing Drew and Melody to get together by using ‘phycological nudges’

I’m going to be completely honest with you right now, I got fully sucked into all the TikTok edits of Melody and Drew whilst doomscrolling last night, and never in my life have I rooted for two people to get together on Big Brother before now.

And apparently I’m not the only one who needs them together asap, as according to The US Sun, producers are allegedly “pushing” for them to become a couple. Whatever you need to do producers, whatever you need to do.

A source claimed to The US Sun: “The producers are thirsty for a showmance now that Lyric and Rome are both gone and desperately want Melody and Drew to become an item. It’s good for ratings and it’s good for audience engagement for at least one showmance to be brewing at all times within the game. This one is more of a slow burn so producers know it could be even more captivating than Lyric and Rome.”

The source claims that the producers want to encourage them together without impacting the outcome of the game, alleging: “Producers are able to influence, or as fans would say, manipulate, the outcome without solely impacting the results of the show through a few ways.

“They use subtle psychological nudges in the Diary Room like leading with questions that plants the idea or phrasing things so the Houseguests are hyperaware that there is a connection there.”

The source added: “Even if there’s not a connection there, they start second guessing themselves and then all of a sudden, it’s on the table. The manipulation can also come as the contestants realize that being part of a dynamic duo will get them more screen time and can be advantageous in the game, like winning the Time Capsule vote.”

Genuinely whether it’s just a classic Big Brother showmance or something more, can Melody and Drew just end up kissing already?! The tension is killing me!

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