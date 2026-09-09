She’s rumoured to be dating Braxton Berrios, so who is Margarida Corceiro?

Alix Earle’s ex-boyfriend Braxton Berrios is rumoured to be dating Margarida Corceiro, a Portuguese model and former Formula 1 WAG. They’ve been spotted a few times together in New York City, and now they’re following each other on social media, so who is Braxton’s alleged new girlfriend, Margarida?

Margarida, who goes by “Magui,” is a 23 year old Portuguese model and actress. She’s been modelling and walking the runways since she was 10 years old. Margarida even appeared in multiple Portuguese telenovelas and films. She has over 2.5 million Instagram followers and is the co-owner and partner of Missus, an ethical swimsuit and apparel company.

Braxton isn’t her first celeb boyfriend. She dated João Félix, a professional footballer known for playing at Chelsea and Atlético Madrid, for four years. They dated from 2019 until mid-2023.

She was then linked to Lando Norris, the McLaren F1 driver, at the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix. She was spotted quietly supporting him at his events and on holidays together.

Their relationship became fully public in 2025 and she was trackside for his first F1 Drivers’ Championship win at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in December 2025. Margarida split with Lando in early 2026, ending their three year long relationship.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Margarida Corceiro (@magui_corceiro)

In a crazy “couple swap,” Lando was spotted with Alix Earle in Ibiza over the summer. Now, Braxton’s been spotted with Margarida, so it appears the two have traded partners.

Besides her athlete exes, Margarida is also super impressive herself. She was nominated in the art category for Forbes Portugal’s 30 Under 30 List in 2025. “At the time, it was a different kind of fascination because it was something new. I feel that now it’s a passion that has nothing to do with that, it gives me much more pleasure to be working. Now I look at the script in a very different way,” she said about working on her first soap opera.

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