There’s a thirty year age gap, so here are all the ages of The Real Housewives of New York cast
The youngest is a newbie
Season 16 of The Real Housewives of New York City is finally here, and three new members are joining the iconic cast of New York’s most glamorous ladies. With such a wide range of ages, how old is the cast of The Real Housewives of New York season 16?
Erika Hammond – 35 years old
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Erika is the youngest cast member of RHONY and maybe one of the most luxurious. She’s the creator of the Equinox KNOCKouT classes, a 45-minute, boxing-inspired group fitness class. Erika is also the founder of PS Active and part of the founding team of Rumble Boxing.
Erin Lichy – 38 years old
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Erin Lichy is a born-and-raised New Yorker with a career in NYC real estate, interior design, and entrepreneurial ventures. This is her third season of RHONY.
Daisy Toye – 39 years old
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Daisy is joining the season 16 cast of The Real Housewives of New York City. When she’s not stirring up drama in front of the cameras, she’s a celebrity makeup artist and a long-time personal makeup artist to Martha Stewart.
Hailey Glassman – 39 years old
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Hailey is one of the newcomers joining season 16 of RHONY. She’s a public relations professional who works with her father, Dr Lawrence Glassman, who works as a plastic surgeon.
Sai De Silva – 42 years old
Sai is one of the older cast members, at 42 years old. She’s a lifestyle content creator and runs the fashion brand, Scout the City, which she first launched as a blog in 2014.
Jessel Taank – 46 years old
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Jessel is a NY-based fashion publicist and brand consultant. She’s originally from London, but moved to New York to begin her career. Jessel currently runs a boutique agency called The Know, which specialises in consulting newly formed brands.
Carole Radziwill – 63 years old
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Carole is the eldest RHONY season 16 cast member, and she’s spent her years building up her seriously impressive career. She’s a journalist and writer who has won three Emmy Awards, a Peabody Award, and a GLAAD Media Award.
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