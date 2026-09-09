She’s had a wild past, so let’s meet Real Housewives of New York newbie, Hailey Glassman

The new season of Real Housewives of New York is gracing our screens tonight, and there’s a new cast member joining the ladies, Hailey Glassman, so who is she? Well, let’s find out!

Hailey is a PR professional who owns and runs her own firm, Hailey Glassman PR, and she’s got more than a decade of experience representing clients in the restaurant, medical, and entertainment industries.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 👸🏼 Hailey Glassman 🤍 (@haileyglassman1)



Prior to Real Housewives of New York, Hailey was a regularly in the tabloid headlines. Her father, plastic surgeon Dr Lawrence Glassman reached out to offer Kate Gosselin a free tummy tuck after he saw her discussing her loose skin after giving birth.

As a result, a then teenage Hailey started spending time with the Jon and Kate Gosselin, who ended up divorcing in May 2009. Very shortly afterwards, a 22 year old Hailey and 32 year old Jon actually started dating, with her describing him as her “first love.”

Hailey insisted in an E! News interview that Jon and Kate had been separated for “months” before she and him were romantically involved. She shared: “I’m not some fame wh*re. I want people to know the truth. Right now I’m speaking from my heart, myself. I’m not some celebrity, I’m not some famous person — I’m just a 22-year-old girl who got caught in the middle of all this.”

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After just five months together, the pair ended things, with Hailey claiming that Jon emotionally abused her. She compared him to Jekyll and Hyde, but admitted that she still loved him. Things went from bad to worse with Hailey ultimately claiming that Jon wasn’t working with a lot down there, something he never responded to publicly.

As for her relationship now, she’s actually in a lavender marriage with her husband. In an interview with Bravo, Hailey refused to name her husband, but did reveal he’s a descendant of the “first Jewish settlers on Martha’s Vineyard.” The pair met as neighbours in Martha’s Vineyard during sailing camp, and have known each other since they were 12 years old.

Hailey Glassman also encountered some controversy involving influencer Claudia Oshry after her casting for Real Housewives of New York was announced. Claudia posted a TikTok claiming that Hailey was a longtime “internet troll”, sharing various mean comments Hailey messaged to her.

Hailey’s publicist, Adriane Schwartz, told the Daily Mail that the messages were simply engagement with Claudia’s own provocative content rather than trolling.

The statement read: “Hailey’s responses were in no way ‘trolling,’ she was simply engaging with Claudia’s provocative content. Ms. Glassman is in support of all people. She has expressed women are beautiful, every shape, every size. They’re all sexy but she says the sexiest of all is authenticity and respect to all groups of people. With that said Hailey stands by her comment regarding her distaste for Claudia’s voice.”

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