She’s Martha Stewart’s right hand woman, so let’s meet RHONY’s Daisy Toye

Daisy Toye is another one of the new cast members joining Real Housewives of New York, so let’s find out more about her!

She built her career as a celebrity makeup artist, and has actually none other than Martha Stewart’s makeup artist since 2008. And after working together for almost 20 years, Martha Stewart and Daisy Toye have become close friends, with the pair joining each other for holidays and other significant milestones.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Martha Stewart (@marthastewart48)



Daisy has been married to hairstylist Eugene Toye for ten years, and the pair welcomed a son, Quinton in 2017, with Martha Stewart obviously hosting the baby shower.

In fact, according to TMZ some of her Real Housewives of New York co-stars and friends claimed that Daisy Toye was planning on trading her job with Martha Stewart in order to get on the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicole Daisy Toye (@daisybeautytoye)



However, was quick to respond, telling TMZ: “There is no truth or validity to any of these statements regarding my career or my relationship with Martha Stewart. I am confident the show will allow audiences to see the pride I take as a makeup artist. My professionalism and determination in the beauty industry bring me much pride.

“My love and devotion to Martha and our relationship transcend friendship and work, Martha is my family. I am so excited for the audience to see for themselves how dynamic this season will be and to enjoy watching the truth regarding my career and long-term relationship with Martha.”

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