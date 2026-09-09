She just addressed it, so how does Carole Radziwill from RHONY actually know Jeffrey Epstein?

Carole Radziwill, on The Real Housewives of New York City, has spoken out about her link to the Epstein Files because of her friendship with Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s co-conspirator. Here’s everything Carole had to say about this scandalous connection.

During the trailer for season 16 of RHONY, Carole’s connection to the Epstein Files was mentioned. In a clip included in the trailer, Carole and her co-star Erin Lichy are walking down the street in NYC when someone yells out, “The Epstein Files! She’s the one from the Epstein Files!”

She’s then seen explaining her connection to Sai De Silva when Sai asks her if she’s ever been to Jeffrey Epstein’s infamous island. “No, you think I was part of an international sex trafficking ring?” Carole says to Sai, denying her involvement.

Carole has since shared her thoughts on the scandal in a Q and A with Bravo host, Andy Cohen. “Me and many, many, many more people found our names in these files, and it’s not something I shy away from because I think really it’s important to talk about it, It’s important to be transparent,” Carole admitted.

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“Obviously I didn’t know anything, as no one, you know, 20 years ago would have known anything,” she continued. “It’s hard to think that someone you knew that long ago, and even called a friend at some point, was a horrible, horrible person, doing horrible things.”

Carole said that at first, with it airing on RHONY, she was “really nervous.” However, she ultimately thinks that it was “an opportunity” to talk about it. “There are real victims and survivors that were brave enough to really stand up to these very, very powerful people.”

Carole has said in an interview with The New York Times in March 2026 that she was friends with Ghislaine Maxwell, a convicted sex offender and Epstein associate. She said that they were friends for “five or six years” back in the early 2000’s and “never knew” Jeffrey Epstein.

Carole is named in the Epstein Files multiple times, one time reading: “Names that stand out in this book are Carole Radziwill and Jean Luc Brunel.” It then goes on to reference Ghislaine’s involvement in Carole’s memoir she published in 2005. She was credited as the photographer for the back-cover photograph on the book, What Remains: A Memoir of Fate, Friendship and Love.

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