RHONY’s Hailey Glassman speaks out on her lavender marriage, so who is her husband?

During the new season of Real Housewives of New York, it’s revealed that Hailey Glassman is in a lavender marriage with her husband, so who is he and what more has she said about it?

So first off, what actually is a lavender marriage? Well, it usually means that the husband and wife have different sexual preferences in terms of gender, with Hailey telling Jessel that she also sleeps with women.

So, who is Hailey Glassman’s husband on Real Housewives of New York?

Hailey’s husband does not appear on RHONY, with her telling Bravo Insider why he refused to film, saying: “He wasn’t willing to compromise. He didn’t want to ruin his family’s legacy.” And whilst his identify has not been publicly revealed, she did share that he’s a descendant of the “first Jewish settlers on Martha’s Vineyard.”

How did she and her husband meet?

She revealed: “We’ve known each other since he was 12 years old. We were neighbors in Martha’s Vineyard, and we met at sailing camp.”

Now the pair split their time between New York and Martha’s Vineyard, as she shared: “We go back and forth and spend the summers out there. I just like living on a yacht or in the water and just hanging out and smoking joints. And I’m on the board of charities and play tennis. And my work life, to be honest, has been stressful. I used to look forward to Tuesdays and Wednesdays and Thursdays and Fridays. And now, I don’t. But it’s fun.”

Whilst it seems Hailey Glassman will open up more about her about her lavender marriage on Real Housewives of New York, she’s not sharing anymore details about who her husband is or how long they’ve been married for.

As for what Hailey’s husband does for work, all Hailey let on was that he “has a really big business” on Martha’s Vineyard.

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