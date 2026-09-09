Let’s meet the insanely rich husbands of the Real Housewives of New York cast

We all know the ladies on Real Housewives of New York are the real stars out of the cast, but what about their husbands? Whilst some might may make a cameo, one of their identities has been hidden from the public, so let’s find out all about who they all are!

Sai De Silva and David Craig

Sai De Silva and David Craig met whilst in Costa Rica in 2009, and got married in 2017. However the pair sadly split with David filing for divorce in April 2026.

Speaking to Page Six, Sai shared more about their split, saying: “I’m in a really good place now. I think at first I was a little shaken up and — and a little bit upset. I respect David so much, you know? That’s somebody I’ve been with for 17 years. He’s the father of my kids.

“I never want this to be seen in a way like, ‘I can’t stand him, and we’re so angry with each other.’ If you don’t grow together, you grow apart, and it’s really hard to glue it back once you’ve grown apart.”

Jessel Taank and Pavit Randhawa

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Jessel is married to Pavit Randhawa, a food influencer and former finance professional. The two were platonic roommates in New York before their relationship turned romantic, and they married in Mexico in 2014. They share twin sons, Kai and Rio, born via IVF in 2021.

Erin Lichy and Abe Lichy

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Erin met her husband Abe at a bar, and very wholesomely Abe’s cousin is actually married to Erin’s childhood best friend. The couple married in July 2012 and now have four kids together. Their marriage weathered a rocky patch after Erin discovered Abe had sold their shared Bitcoin investment without her knowledge, but the couple has stayed together, even co-hosting a podcast called Come Together with Erin + Abe Lichy.

Erika Hammond and Ankur Jain

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Out of all the Real Housewives of New York husbands, cast member Erika’s one is by far the richest. Erika is married to Ankur Jain, who founded Bilt Rewards, is the CEO of Kairos and co-founded Humin in 2012. Humin was then sold to Tinder in 2016 and Ankur worked as Tinder’s VP of Product in 2016 and 2017.

The pair actually met at boxing, with Ankur taking the class and Erika being his instructor. The pair were just friends at first before meeting again a couple of years later.

Ankur told People: “It was funny because she’s normally teaching the class, but we were both taking it. I’m not the fittest guy, so it was probably a dumb move in hindsight, but I was like, ‘Why don’t you come work out next to me?’” The pair went out for drinks afterwards, and ended up getting married in 2024.

And their wedding was nothing short of extravagant, with the pair getting married in Egypt complete with a whopping price tag of $3 million. They tied the knot in front of the Sphinx surrounded by a whopping 130 guests.

Hailey Glassman and her mysterious husband

Hailey’s husband does not appear on RHONY, with her telling Bravo Insider why he refused to film, saying: “He wasn’t willing to compromise. He didn’t want to ruin his family’s legacy.” And whilst his identify has not been publicly revealed, she did share that he’s a descendant of the “first Jewish settlers on Martha’s Vineyard.”

The pair met at camp, with Hailey sharing: “We’ve known each other since he was 12 years old. We were neighbors in Martha’s Vineyard, and we met at sailing camp.”

Now the pair split their time between New York and Martha’s Vineyard, as she shared: “We go back and forth and spend the summers out there. I just like living on a yacht or in the water and just hanging out and smoking joints. And I’m on the board of charities and play tennis. And my work life, to be honest, has been stressful. I used to look forward to Tuesdays and Wednesdays and Thursdays and Fridays. And now, I don’t. But it’s fun.”

As for what Hailey’s husband does for work, all Hailey let on was that he “has a really big business” on Martha’s Vineyard.

Daisy Toye and Eugene Toye

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Daisy has been married to hairstylist Eugene Toye for ten years, and the pair welcomed a son, Quinton in 2017, with Martha Stewart obviously hosting the baby shower.

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