Here’s why Brynn Whitfield from The Real Housewives of New York isn’t returning for season 16

Brynn Whitfield starred on RHONY for seasons 14 and 15. She’s not returning for season 16, so why did Brynn Whitfield leave The Real Housewives of New York City?

She announced in June 2026 in an Instagram story that she would not be returning to the show for future seasons. Brynn wrote: “The Real Housewives of New York City will always be one of the most fun, chaotic, and magical chapters of my life. It was the honour of a lifetime to help reboot such an iconic franchise.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by B R Y N N W H I T F I E L D (@brynn_whitfield)

“From day one, I’ve believed RHONY is a fan’s show we’re just temporary custodians of something that truly belongs to the viewers,” Brynn continued. “I hope I made you laugh (a lot), cry (a little), and more than anything – I hope there’s a TV in heaven so that Mimi (who LIVED for her shows) could watch me and be proud. To every person who gave me a chance, cheered me on, and afforded me love and grace-thank you. I’m endlessly grateful.”

There was insane fallout from season 15 for Brynn. During the finale, she fought with co-star Ubah Hassan, who accused her of sleeping with someone to get cast on the show. Ubah called her a “wh***” despite knowing that Brynn is a sexual assault survivor.

Brynn opened up in a confessional as to why it struck such a serious cord with her syaing: “It’s because of the fact of, like, I’m still dealing with something, so I don’t want any f***ing low blows that aren’t true, but let alone about something that is still something that I wake up in the middle night [and] I can’t breathe over.”

Brynn told her castmates that she told Ubah before BravoCon in 2023 that she had been “raped and was still dealing with” the trauma.

The pair ended up mending things during the reunion, but it looks like Brynn decided to move on from the show anyways. She announced in 2025, just six months after her departure announcement, that she would be moving out of NYC and heading across the pond to the UK.

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