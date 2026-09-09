They’re absolutely minted, so what are the RHONY cast members’ insane net worths?

The Real Housewives of New York City season 16 cast are all extremely wealthy. They live in penthouses and run their own businesses, so here are all The Real Housewives of New York City season 16 cast’s net worths, ranked from most wealthy to least.

Erika Hammond – $100 million

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Erika Hammond’s net worth is listed as $100 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Most of her wealth is made up of communal property from her 2024 marriage to billionaire Ankur Jain.

Hammond’s husband is Ankur Jain, a billionaire who founded Bilt Rewards, a company that offers consumers rewards on rent payments, per LinkedIn. The entrepreneur and investor is also the founder and CEO of Kairos. In 2012, he co-founded Humin, a platform to “help the world communicate in a more human way.” The company was sold to Tinder in 2016, and Jain briefly worked as Tinder’s VP of Product in 2016 and 2017.

It’s estimated that Hammond and Jain’s wedding in Egypt cost $3 million, according to The Knot. The couple said “I do” in front of the Sphinx at the Great Pyramids in Egypt, and their nuptials were officiated by Dr. Zahi Hawass, a famous Egyptologist who is also Jain’s friend. The four-day affair was attended by 130 guests.

The weekend began with a welcome party at Muhammed Ali Palace in Cairo, Egypt, which lasted until the early hours of the next morning as guests continued to trickle in from around the world. The next day, guests got a private tour of the pyramids and attended an Ancient Egypt x Met Gala themed dinner. The dinner took place at the Grand Egyptian Museum, which wasn’t open to the public yet. The actual wedding took place on Friday, April 26.

Carole Radziwill – $5 million

Carole is a well-established journalist and has had a successful career in the media industry. She’s an Emmy Award-winning ABC News producer and has written a bestselling memoir about her late husband, Anthony Radziwill.

Daisy Toye – $3 million

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Daisy is a celebrity makeup artist with more than 20 years of experience. Her most famous client is Martha Stewart, and she’s been doing her makeup for around 20 years. Now, they work together five days a week.

Jessel Taank – $3 million

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Jessel has an estimated net worth of $3 million. She owns a boutique PR agency called ŌUSHQ. It specialises in consulting newly formed brands. Her husband is a business exec and former V.P. at J.P. Morgan.

Hailey Glassman – $1 million

Hailey owns her own PR agency, Hailey Glassman PR, that has represented clients in the restaurant, medical, and entertainment industries. She has more than 15 years of experience, and she’s also preparing a

Sai De Silva – $1.5 million

Sai’s net worth is an estimated $1.5 million. She built it through her lifestyle blog and brand Scout the City, content creation, and brand deals.

Erin Lichy – $1 million

Erin has the lowest net worth out of the returning trio. She’s a real estate agent with Eklund Gomes Team at Douglas Elliman and runs her own interior design studio. Her husband, Abe Lichy, is the founder of a law firm, so the Lichy net worth is even higher.

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