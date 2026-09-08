They all look stunning, so here’s all the plastic surgery that the RHONY cast have had done

The Real Housewives of New York City season 16 cast is absolutely stunning. Some of them have been honest about the cosmetic procedures they’ve had done, so here’s all the plastic surgery that The Real Housewives of New York cast have had done.

Jessel Taank

Jessel Taank has “been getting preventative Botox since [age] 26 so the skin stays smooth,” she explained during a Q and A. She said that she’s received filler injections over the years, but in moderation. “Too much is dangerous, so I do under-eye, lips, and jawline to reinstate the loss of volume.”

She revealed that she goes to Dr. Laura Dyer, a New York City-based physician specialising in aesthetic and clinical skincare.

Erin Lichy

Erin revealed in an interview with People, that she had a breast augmentation in January. It was the first major under-the-knife plastic surgery she’s ever done.

She used to be “the girl with the big boobs” in high school but then she “pretty much lost all of” her breast tissue and that her boobs started to “sag” after having children.

Erin went to Dr Ira Savetsky and at first just wanted a lift for a “natural look” but then decided to get implants after a consultation.

Sai De Silva

Sai has been open about her cosmetic procedures. She gets Botox “once a year, only in my elevens and on my forehead,” according to Into the Gloss. “I started getting it before my son was born, maybe six years ago.”

Carole Radziwill

There’s a lot of internet speculation surrounding whether Carole has had plastic surgery or not. She’s never officially confirmed any procedures, but some believe she has lip filler, a rhinoplasty, and Botox in her forehead.

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