Are Southern Charm’s Venita Aspen and Anthony Mackie dating after *that* US Open video?

Oop! Marvel’s Anthony Mackie and Southern Charm favourite Venita Aspen were spotted looking very cosy this weekend at the Us Open, so are they dating?

The video of them together was first shared by DeuxMoi, with the clip showing the two standing together in the stands whilst laughing and chatting, with Venita even nudging his arm. And we all know that a playful nudge is really a major sign you’re into someone.

Whilst there is no official confirmation that Anthony Mackie and Venita Aspen are dating, both he and the Southern Charm icon are both single at the moment…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anthony Mackie (@anthonymackie)



Anthony married his childhood sweetheart, Sheletta Chapital, in 2014 after they reconnected in 2008 during a Hurricane Katrina benefit concert. The two have four sons together, but Anthony filed for divorce in 2017 and their divorce was finalized in 2018.

As for Venita, she started dating co-star Manny Houston in 2021, with the two even discussing moving in together and getting engaged. Appearing on What What Happens Live, Venita described it as “five years of friendship, a year-and-a-half of dating.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Venita Aspen (@venitaaspen)



Their relationship ended when Manny got a role on Broadway and ended up permanently moving to New York. Venita told People she wasn’t “the happiest” about how things ended, though she found some clarity in hindsight, framing the breakup as one of those moments where “life moves in funny ways.”

Afterwards Venita briefly dated another co-star, JT Thomas, which started during a cast trip to Jamaica and ended suddenly in October 2024, with Venita admitting even she doesn’t really know what caused them to split.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.