Massi Scarcia is the new deckhand on Below Deck Med, so here’s everything you need to know

Massi Scarcia is the new deckhand joining the cast of Below Deck Mediterranean, so let’s find out more about this newbie!

According to the spoilers for the next few weeks of episodes, Massi is going to try and start pursuing Chef Joy this season.

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According to this local article from Citta Della Spezia, Massi got his nautical training at the prestigious Capellini-Sauro in Spezia. In July 2024 when Massi was just 25 years old, he was made a first officer on a private yacht in Miami. So Captain Sandy really wasn’t lying when se described him as “very experienced” and he has significantly more experience compared to some of the other deckhand’s they’ve had on board.

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The mayor of Spezia commented at the time: “I extend my heartfelt congratulations and sincere good luck to Massimiliano Scarcia for his career. Young talents from La Spezia who receive training in our city are able to achieve important results, with prestigious positions, and this boy, who trained at Capellini Sauro, an excellence in the nautical field, is an example of this.”

From his Instagram, it appears the prior to Below Deck Mediterranean, new deckhand Massi Scarcia worked on The Narvalo, and is currently still working in yachting. One of his most recent voyages took him from San Diego to Mexico, then Panama onwards to The Bahamas, before ending in Florida.

Below Deck Mediterranean is available to stream on Hayu.

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